Real Madrid hit with blow after public ‘hands off’ from club president for top 2024 transfer target

Real Madrid are facing a battle to bring in one of their chief targets for the 2024 transfer window, after Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer explained publicly that the club wanted to hang onto left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian left-back has been identified by Real Madrid as the one to solve their chronic issues at the position, and their intention is to persuade Bayern to part with him next summer. The player is believed to be on board with the move, and has so far rejected contract negotiations with the German giants.

Speaking to Maximilian Koch, Hainer explained that they would be doing all possible to hang onto Davies.

“He has a contract until 2025 and has become one of the world’s best defenders for us. Of course we want to keep him – and I hope he wants that too.”

Being as he has just over 18 months left on his contract, Los Blancos will be hoping that Bayern are open to negotiating, particularly if the 23-year-old reaches next summer without a new deal. There is confidence, as per Diario AS, that a deal can be reached for around €50m. Yet that number may rise if Chelsea and Manchester City come through on their interest in him.

As has been the case with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Endrick Felipe and Eduardo Camavinga, Los Blancos will no doubt be trying to secure a commitment from Davies first, and then look to use this as a wrench to loosen the negotiation. Without it, they will be subject to pitting their finances against the market forces.