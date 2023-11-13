Getafe to speak to Manchester United about extending deal for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United had an awkward situation on their hands after they U-turned on a decision to welcome Mason Greenwood back into the fold, due to fan reaction, but Getafe are experiencing no such issues.

With the dropped allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault not being widely reported in Spain, the majority of Getafe fans have welcomed Greenwood with open arms, and certainly he has had an impact for manager Jose Bordalas.

After being eased into the side, Greenwood has become a fixture for Los Azulones on the left side, and now has three goals and three assists in seven starts. As per Diario AS, Getafe are delighted with his commitment to their cause, and the 22-year-old is enjoying life in Spain. So much so, that Getafe, who are in regular contact with Manchester United, are hoping to extend his loan deal for another season. Getafe are currently 7th in La Liga, and are on a seven-game unbeaten run.