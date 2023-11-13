Barcelona to sign 16-year-old Mali sensation for the summer of 2024

Barcelona are on the verge of bringing in what they hope will be another wonderkid for the future, with their latest recruit coming from Mali.

As per Jijantes, 16-year-old Ibrahim Diarra has already agreed to join Barcelona in the summer of 2024 when he turns 18. Currently captaining Mali at the under-17 World Cup, Diarra can play inside as a creative midfielder, or outside as a winger.

🚨 JUST IN: Barça have the signing of Ibrahim Diarra (16) on track. He's the captain of Mali at the U17 World Cup. He will sign when he turns 18, which is in late 2024. He can play as an interior, but also as a winger. He has already trained with Juvenil A. @albert_roge 🇲🇱 pic.twitter.com/FViLZPratT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2023

He will join from the Africa Foot Academy, and will join the likes of Mikayil Faye and Noah Darvich as teenage talents that Barcelona have recruited ahead of what they hope is a first-team future.

It was reported earlier in the season after Deco was appointed that he would instruct their recruitment department to try and move for young talents before other major clubs get to them, as was the case with Faye, and it appears they have pulled another move off for Diarra in that same vein.