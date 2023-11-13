Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski speaks out on snub of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski was the centre of attention in Barcelona on Sunday evening, for good and for bad. It was his brilliant header and cool penalty that turned things around for the Blaugrana to secure a 2-1 win over Alaves. Yet with many fans frustrated with their performance, they did not appreciate images that showed him giving Lamine Yamal the cold shoulder.

Lewandowski had demanded the ball from the 16-year-old aggressively during the match, and left Lamine Yamal hanging as he went to high-five his teammate on his way past thereafter. More than double the teenager’s age, Lewandowski received plenty of flack for what was a perceived lack of leadership.

Lewandowski: "When it comes to my physical condition, I felt good against Alavés. My confidence on the pitch was also completely different. Goals always give you peace of mind and motivation. Especially since I haven't had many chances in recent matches, and without them it's… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2023

As the Blaugrana players jet off on international duty, Lewandowski has not allowed the event to fester, and spoke to the press off the plane in Poland.

“The situation is just a coincidence. It is a normal situation on the pitch between two players yelling at each other. There is no bad blood or bad intentions between me and Lamine. Everything is fine and there is nothing hidden in this situation. There really is nothing worth commenting on,” Lewandowski told Sport.

Lewandowski’s lack of feeling with Lamine Yamal was something of a surprise. Xavi Hernandez has frequently praised his star forward for the example that he sets for the younger players, and spoken positively of the atmosphere in the dressing room. It may well be nothing worth mentioning, but Lewandowski’s attitude in the coming games will be under the microscope.