Barcelona Sporting Director Deco rules out midfield pivot signing in January

In his first season at Barcelona, manager Xavi Hernandez was adamant that in order to compete, he needed two players for every position, but this year he has been left short in that regard in two areas.

One of them is the number nine spot, something which could be addressed in January. The 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski currently has the number nine duties alone, but Deco has stated they will do what they can to sign Vitor Roque in January.

The other area is the pivot position. Only Oriol Romeu was signed following the departure of Sergio Busquets, and with the former Girona midfielder struggling for confidence, many have wondered whether they may look for an alternative in the January market. In recent games, Ilkay Gundogan has been used at the base of midfield, but he too has given up some clear chances there.

Deco was not optimistic about their ability to do any business that isn’t Roque though.

“When the squad was created, it was intended for the entire year. And that idea has not changed nor will it change regardless of fair play. I don’t think we can make any movement in January beyond what happens with Roque,” he told Sport.

Deco: "Lewandowski has a contract. We are happy with him and he is one of the leaders of the team." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2023

Before Frenkie de Jong’s injury, Barcelona’s midfield was functioning in fits and starts, and he may address some of their issues. Yet it is becoming apparent that ahead of next summer, Barcelona will have to do something to address the position, or work out a double pivot that can work cohesively.