Barcelona Sporting Director Deco reveals two players they want at the club next season

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has addressed speculation that the Blaugrana were a little less keen on keeping Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo than when they signed them both on loan.

Their beginning to life in Barcelona was bombastic, and seemed to herald a new dawn for Barcelona, but as their performances have faded in recent weeks, murmurs have grown that the Blaugrana might not be as desperate to go after them next season.

Yet Deco has denied anything of the sort.

“We have Joao Felix and Cancelo for next season because they are very important for the squad,” he told Marca.

Both arrived on deadline day from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively, but neither have buy options, meaning any negotiations next summer, with two sides that are not desperate for money, could be difficult. Not least because neither club seems overly keen on getting rid of their assets at all costs.

If Deco and Barcelona do try to sign both on permanent deals next summer, then it is likely to define their transfer strategy for the entire summer. With both likely to cost plenty, the Blaugrana will have to allocate their slim resources accordingly, reducing their ability to go for anyone else.