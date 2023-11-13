Barcelona Sporting Director Deco on Xavi Hernandez struggles – ‘He knows the responsibility he has’

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has declared that Xavi Hernandez is ‘the perfect manager’ to see the club through their struggles and continue an upward trajectory.

The Blaugrana are not in a terrible position in La Liga or the Champions League, but performances over the last two weeks have fuelled doubts about his coaching, just as much as his comments did. He was criticised heavily for blaming the media for their drop in performances. Deco had no doubts though.

“I have no doubt that Xavi is the best coach for Barca. He is the best coach for this project that began a few years ago. He accepted the challenge of coming at an important moment and is the perfect coach to rebuild everything that we are trying to rebuild.”

Deco did not have a say in the appointment of Xavi, and these are the early months of their working relationship, but the Brazilian-Portuguese has publicly been very positive about his coach.

“We are now going through some difficulties, we have to manage many games and no doubt he is the first one who wants to play better.”

“Xavi knows the responsibility he has, he knows that when we are not doing well, it is difficult. Both for him and for everyone. He knows perfectly well what he has to do,” Deco told Sport.

While results continue to hold, Xavi will be given more time to turn around their play. Yet with key games against Rayo Vallecano, Girona, Porto and Atletico Madrid the other side of the international break, it could end up being a firm test of their faith in him before Christmas.