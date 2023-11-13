Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez evokes Johan Cruyff in defence of poor performances

One of Pep Guardiola’s favourite maxims that has guided him through his managerial career since his Barcelona days is to recall his Dutch mentor, and the guiding mind behind modern day Barcelona – ‘what would Cruyff do?’ Xavi Hernandez took a leaf out of both of their books on Sunday evening after victory over Alaves.

The Blaugrana came away with a much-needed victory at Montjuic, but the fashion in which it arrived was less than impressive for many. After the match, Xavi pointed to the press coverage as one of the key reasons for their struggles, a strategy Relevo point out was once employed by none other than the great Johan Cruyff himself.

“Why hasn’t the system worked? Why don’t the players know more? Why hasn’t the ball gone in? The environment influences and affects my men. Now it turns out that Stoichkov is essential and before he was of no use. And of these, there are a hundred examples,” Cruyff told the media after a 1-0 defeat to Sparta Prague in 1992.

This of course is a not incorrect if generous reading of Xavi’s response, but he has some way to go until he reaches the heights that Cruyff did in the Barcelona dugout. Most were harsh in their interpretation of Xavi’s words, believing it to be a distraction technique from his and Barcelona’s flaws.

Certainly Xavi will not have the time that Cruyff did to turn things around at Barcelona. It took Cruyff two seasons to secure his first title, longer than Xavi did, and they went through some tough times, but the fact that the Blaugrana look as if they are going backwards this season is damaging many people’s view of him.