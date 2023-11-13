Barcelona Atletic boss Rafael Marquez picking up steam on impressive run

Barcelona’s senior side might not be enjoying their finest moment, but on the bench for Barca Atletic, Rafael Marquez is. Since joining the B side, the Mexican has had a mixed spell over the past 18 months, but his team are now well into their groove off the back of five straight victories.

Their last negative result was a 1-0 away defeat to Real Sociedad B on the 8th of October, and since they have beaten Teruel, Sestao River, Osasuna Promesas, Rayo Majadahonda and Sabdell. During that run, they have scored 12 times and conceded four, taking them to within a point of Cultural Leonesa at the top of their Segunda B group. Behind them it’s tight at the top, with Celta B, Ponferradina and Real Sociedad B all level or within a point of Barca Atletic.

Marquez has been mentioned as potential future Barcelona manager down the line, although the younger Blaugrana side have not been renowned for the style of play that Joan Laporta so desires, but he has been effective of late.

This, as Sport note, comes with a number of injuries hitting Barca Atletic, while also missing nine players that would be in and around their team to international duty, with the likes of Marc Guiu, Noah Darvich and Marc Bernal all on duty with their national sides. In spite of their impressive results, Marquez has asked his side to keep their feet on the floor, and quoted Diego Simeone in desiring that his charges go ‘game by game’.