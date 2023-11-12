Xavi Hernandez upbeat despite another unconvincing performance from Barcelona during Alaves victory

Barcelona returned to winning ways with a 2-1 comeback victory over Alaves on Sunday afternoon, although it was far from convincing for the Catalans. Robert Lewandowski spared their blushes after Samu Omorodion scored for the Basque side after 18 seconds.

Speaking post-match (via Diario AS), Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez was pleased with his side’s performance in some aspects, but admitted that there is still more improvements to be made.

“Positionally we have not been bad, but we have suffered with ball losses and transitions, especially with Samu. We are not in our best moment, but we have shown sprit to win in a game in which we grew.

“I’m clear that we’re going to improve. I’m very positive. Today there has been improvement at times. We shouldn’t worry.”

Xavi saved special praise for Lewandowski, who ended a run of six matches without a goal with his double.

“He’s always there, because he works hard, He has leadership, and today he makes a difference. I’m happy for him.”

The international break will allow Barcelona to work on their game, which is needed ahead of their trip to Rayo Vallecano in two weeks time.