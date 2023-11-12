(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski rejects Lamine Yamal gesture in Barcelona win

Barcelona head off for the November international break on the back of a 2-1 win at home to Alaves.

La Blaugrana have closed the La Liga title gap on their rivals and they currently sit four points behind leaders Girona after 13 games played so far in 2023/24.

However, it was far from plain sailing for the home side at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, as they fell behind inside the first minute via a goal from Atletico Madrid loanee Samu Omorodion.

A second half rally saved the hosts blushes, as Robert Lewandowski equalised, before the Polish international netted the winner from the penalty spot.

Lewandowski cut a frustrated figure during the majority of the second half, despite his match winning salvo, and tense moment between himself and Lamine Yamal was capture on camera.

Robert Lewandowski COLD to Lamine Yamal as Barcelona edge past Alaves 🥶 https://t.co/EYBURmz4U4 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 12, 2023

The veteran striker appeared to reject the teenager’s gesture for a handshake after failing to find him with a pass inside the Alaves box.

Reports from Marca claim Lewandowski was furious with a string of in-game decisions made by the 16-year-old, but the incident was brushed off by both players at full time.