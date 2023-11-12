Villarreal agree terms with new manager, deal to be announced in next 24 hours

Having sacked Pacheta on Friday after a disappointing two-month spell in charge, Villarreal have moved quickly to appoint their new manager of the season. It will be a familiar face that comes through the door, too.

Even before Pacheta was sacked, Marcelino Garcia Toral has been rumoured to be Villarreal’s next manager. In the last 48 hours, there have been discussions over him taking charge at the club he previously managed between 2013 and 2016, and Relevo have now reported that an agreement has been reached between both parties.

The report also states that an announcement for Marcelino being appointed as the new Villarreal manager is imminent. He won’t take charge of Sunday evening’s showdown with Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano, but will resume duties from the beginning of the international break.

Marcelino will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract at Villarreal, where he will take full control of the club’s sporting department. After a difficult opening few months of the season, this could be the catalyst for a turnaround for the Castellon-based side.