Valencia star expected to join Spain squad as injury sustained against Real Madrid is “not serious”

Not only was Saturday’s 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid a humbling experience for Valencia, they also lost their captain to injury during the match. Jose Gaya was taken off in the second half with a knock, which raised concerns about a possible lay-off.

More pressing than that, Gaya is expected to join up with the Spain squad in the coming days, as La Roja prepare to take on Cyprus and Georgia in their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Fortunately from a Spain perspective, Gaya will still go with the rest of Luis de la Fuente’s squad, as Relevo have reported that his injury is not serious, and is only believed to be a knock, meaning that his substitution was just precautionary.

Gaya has already been ruled out of Spain duty on several occasions throughout his career, and there were initial fears that this would be another occasion that it happened. Fortunately for the Valencia captain, things look to be okay.