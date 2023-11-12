Rayo Vallecano Sevilla

Sevilla and Villarreal keen on signing La Liga goalkeeper whose contract ends next summer

Rayo Vallecano’s Stole Dimitrievski is widely considered to be one of the most underrated goalkeepers in La Liga. The 29-year-old has been in impressive form so far this season, and has made several important saves in his last two matches against the top two teams in the league (5 vs Real Madrid, 4 vs Girona).

Dimitrievski has been at Rayo since 2018, and has firmly established himself as first-choice keeper during that time. However, he could be set to depart next summer, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that he could remain in La Liga, with Sevilla and Villarreal both interested in signing Dimitrievski as a free agent.

Both teams could do with signing a new goalkeeper in 2024, and Dimitrievski would be a very solid pick-up for either, especially on a free transfer. Rayo Vallecano have him on their books until the end of the season, but they will be desperate to tie him down to a new contract, in order to extend his stay.

