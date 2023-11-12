Sergio Ramos recovers from injury in time to be available for El Gran Derbi

Coming into this weekend, the big question within Sevilla was whether Sergio Ramos would be fit to take part in El Gran Derbi, which will see Real Betis make the short trip across Seville to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday evening.

Ramos suffered a calf injury just under two weeks ago, which has seen him miss matches against CD Quintanar, Celta Vigo and Arsenal. He was a major injury doubt to face Betis, but he has won the race to be fit, having been named in Diego Alonso’s matchday squad for the fixture. It means that Ramos could play his first Gran Derbi in 18 years, having returned to Sevilla in September.

📋 Diego Alonso cita a los 2⃣6⃣ disponibles para #ElGranDerbi de este domingo en Nervión.#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) November 11, 2023

However, Sevilla will be without Orjan Nyland and Fernando Reges for the match. It means that Marko Dmitrovic will start in goals for Los Nervionenses, as Alonso looks for his first victory in La Liga.

El Gran Derbi should be a thrilling occasion, and it should be the sort of match that Ramos thrives in. Sevilla now have a better chance of winning now that he is available.