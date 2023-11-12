Real Madrid sack medical chief following Arda Guler injury debacle

Real Madrid have had poor luck with injuries so far this season. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao both ruptured their anterior cruciate ligaments at the beginning of the campaign, while the likes of Vinicius Junior, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy have also had to deal with their own issues.

Perhaps the biggest worry from a Real Madrid perspective has been Arda Guler’s situation. The teenager arrived from Fenerbahce during the summer, but has yet to play a single minute for the club, having been injured on numerous occasions. He suffered another setback recently, which will keep him out until December at least.

Dr. Niko Mihic, Real Madrid’s chief medical offer, has been in charge of Guler’s situation, but club bosses have been disappointed with his handling of matters, given that the Turkish international has broken down on several occasions. As such, he has been sacked, as reported by Marca.

The Guler situation was seen as “one of the triggers” for Mihic’s firing, and Real Madrid must now look for a new medical chief. They will hope that whoever comes in will turn the club’s injury problems around.