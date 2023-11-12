Real Madrid expect instant England decision over Jude Bellingham’s injury

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will report for England duty tomorrow despite struggling with a shoulder injury.

Bellingham was named in Gareth Souhgate’s squad for their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers this month against Malta and North Macedonia.

However, Southgate’s call was made in the context of Bellingham regaining full fitness in time to feature in the games, which now looks impossible.

The 20-year-old missed Real Madrid’s last two games, with wins over Braga and Valencia, as Carlo Ancelotti opted for caution over his star player.

Bellingham’s blistering start to the season means he will not be risked by Ancelotti and the veteran Italian coach hinted his linking up with England is a formality as per FIFA rules.

Th latest update from Marca claims Real Madrid expect Bellingham to be immediately released from the England camp, after providing medical reports relating to his injury, with England already qualified for Euro 2024.

With Southgate open to resting Bellingham, Real Madrid have a rehabilitation plan in place, with confidence high that he will return for their first game back after the international break, against Cadiz on November 26.