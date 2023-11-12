Real Betis Sevilla

Ivan Rakitic rescues El Gran Derbi draw against Real Betis

Sevilla snatched a late draw in their crunch El Gran Derbi clash with Real Betis.

Both sides head off into the November international break with visitors Real Betis in sixth place and Sevilla’s run of five successive league draws keeping them in 14th.

Clashes between these two sides are the showpiece battle in Andalucian top flight action and Real Betis carried the majority of the attacking threat either side of the break.

However, on the back of a host of missed chances, and a goal ruled out for offside by VAR, they had to wait until the 71st minute to break the deadlock, as Ayoze Perez poked home from close range.

That looked set to ease the away side on to a key victory, against a lacklustre showing from Sevilla, but home captain Ivan Rakitic produced a moment of magic from the edge of the box to steal a draw late on.

Up next, on their return to club matters, Sevilla head to Real Sociedad on November 26 with Real Betis hosting Las Palmas.

