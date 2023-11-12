Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid interest in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are keen to address their problems at left-back by signing a top-level player next summer, and Alphonso Davies is the name that has been most linked with making the move to the Spanish capital.

Davies has a contract at Bayern Munich until 2025, although recent reports have suggested that he is unwilling to sign an extension. This could force the German champions into accepting a reduced price for the Canadian international, so that they don’t lose him on a free transfer 12 months later.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation. He has ruled out a move happening in January, although Real Madrid will continue monitoring the situation ahead of a possible move next summer.

Davies would be a spectacular signing for Real Madrid, and his arrival next summer would tie down the left-back position for many years to come. However, Bayern won’t let him leave easily, and they are determined to agree a renewal with him.

