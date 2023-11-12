Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid interest in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are keen to address their problems at left-back by signing a top-level player next summer, and Alphonso Davies is the name that has been most linked with making the move to the Spanish capital.

Davies has a contract at Bayern Munich until 2025, although recent reports have suggested that he is unwilling to sign an extension. This could force the German champions into accepting a reduced price for the Canadian international, so that they don’t lose him on a free transfer 12 months later.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation. He has ruled out a move happening in January, although Real Madrid will continue monitoring the situation ahead of a possible move next summer.

🚨⚪️ Understand Alphonso Davies remains one of the main targets for Real Madrid in 2024. He's not leaving in January but Real keep monitoring him for the next summer window. It all depends on Bayern but Real appreciate Davies and will keep sending their people to track him. pic.twitter.com/1JL6dVHSwB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2023

Davies would be a spectacular signing for Real Madrid, and his arrival next summer would tie down the left-back position for many years to come. However, Bayern won’t let him leave easily, and they are determined to agree a renewal with him.