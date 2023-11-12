David Silva continuing recovering from career-ending injury close to home of former club Real Sociedad

Back in July, during pre-season training with Real Sociedad, David Silva ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. At the age of 37, it caused him to call a premature end to his stellar professional career, as he announced his retirement soon after the injury occurred.

Silva is still going through the recovery stages following his ACL injury. Four months after retiring, he still lives in the San Sebastian area, and he has been going through training with medical centre Ammma Donostia as he looks to fully recover from the career-ending injury.

Continuamos con en el proceso de #rehabilitación de @21LVA, quién va mejorando día a día 💪

Hoy ha tocado sesión para mejorar la funcionalidad en el plano sagital y frontal pic.twitter.com/SNi5ghrAYn — Ammma Donostia (@ammma_donostia) November 10, 2023

Once he fully recovers, Silva will consider his future plans, as per MD. He is a keen oenophile, and has his own selection of wines, but he may decide to also return to football, perhaps in a coaching role.

Silva has remained close with those at Real Sociedad, so a position could become available for him on Imanol Alguacil’s coaching team. For now, it’s too early to say how things will play out.