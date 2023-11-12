Cesc Fabregas to take charge at Italian Serie B side

Former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas is set to take on his first managerial role in the coming days.

The 36-year-old opted to retire from playing in July, on the back of a career which included a World Cup and two European Championship wins with Spain, two Premier League titles at Chelsea and a La Liga trophy with Barcelona.

The veteran midfielder joined Italian Serie B side Como in 2022, following his exit from AS Monaco, but he chose to end his career a year earlier than expected.

As per reports from Football Italia, Fabregas will now take on the head coach role at Como, following the sacking of Moreno Longo.

Cesc Fabregas could be confirmed as Como head coach tomorrow 💥🇮🇹 https://t.co/Ek1IBS5qrL — Football España (@footballespana_) November 12, 2023

Fabregas has been working as a youth team coach at Como since the start of the 2023/24 season as he looks to build for a future career in management.

If he accepts the job, it will be his first taste of senior football coaching, with Como currently sixth in Serie B, after 12 games played.