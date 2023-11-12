Carlo Ancelotti facing Real Madrid goalkeeper dilemma after international break

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has had several selection headaches so far this season, and another one is one the horizon for the Italian.

As a result of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s injury in the warm-up before Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Braga, backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was thrust into the starting line-up. He saved an early penalty and would go on to keep a clean sheet in an impressive performance.

Lunin also started against Valencia, and made two big saves in the first half to keep Real Madrid in front. He would concede late on, but it was still another impressive showing from the Ukrainian stopper.

Kepa is set to return from injury after the international break, which means that Ancelotti must decide whether to revert back to Kepa or continue with Lunin for the trip to Cadiz in two weeks time, as per MD.

Ancelotti’s decision could have a big impact on both players’ futures at Real Madrid. Lunin sees his contract expire at the end of the season, while Kepa is only on loan from Chelsea. However, whoever wins out would only be backup for next season when Thibaut Courtois returns from injury.