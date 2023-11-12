Carlo Ancelotti admits to making mistake during Real Madrid victory over Valencia – “I’ve been unfair”

Real Madrid picked up a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday evening, a result that takes them back to within two points of La Liga leaders Girona.

It was a collective good performance from Los Blancos, who blew away Valencia. Dani Carvajal scored inside three minutes, before three goals in eight minutes either side of half time (Vinicius x2, Rodrygo) had the hosts 4-0 up. Rodrygo got his second late on, before an even later consolation goal from Hugo Duro.

Despite this, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted post-match that he made a mistake with his starting line-up. He believes that he should have started with Luka Modric, who was benched once again by the Italian.

“Luka Modric should have started today, I’ve been unfair. This is what happens when you have such a quality squad.”

Modric has been frustrated with his lack of playing time so far this season, but with Aurelien Tchouameni out injured for the time being, he would find himself starting more going forward, beginning with Real Madrid’s next match against Cadiz.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images