Atletico Madrid seal fightback win over Villarreal

Atletico Madrid left it late to avoid successive La Liga losses as they battled back to secure a 3-1 win over Villarreal.

Los Rojiblancos head off into the November international break still in touch with their title rivals, but they needed to dig deep in the Spanish capital.

After cruising to a 6-0 midweek Champions League win over Celtic, the hosts were slow off the mark against the Yellow Submarine, as Gerard Moreno reacted sharply to steer the visitors ahead early on.

Gerard Moreno! ⚽ The Villarreal forward scores the opener at the Metropolitano against Atleti 🟡 pic.twitter.com/ItEQuZzsbi — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 12, 2023

That woke Atletico up before the break, as Antoine Griezmann teed up Axel Witsel to equalise, with his first ever Atletico goal, and swing the momentum in the home side’s favour.

A chaotic start to the second period saw chances at both ends, as Atletico began to turn the screw late on, and talisman Griezmann burst into the box to fire them in front.

Simeone enjoyed that one! 🔴⚪ Griezmann scores and gives Atleti the lead with ten minutes to go 🤙 pic.twitter.com/icExKXnoYC — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 12, 2023

Defender Samuel Lino wrapped the game up for Atletico in the closing minutes with Griezmann’s goal moving him up to joint second place in the club’s all time goal scorer list.

Images via Getty Images