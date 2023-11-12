Atletico Madrid can achieve historic club record with victory over Villarreal

Atletico Madrid are hoping to return to winning ways in La Liga when they host Villarreal at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday evening. Following last weekend’s shock defeat to Las Palmas, Los Colchoneros occupy fourth in the table, but could rise to third if Barcelona fail to beat Alaves earlier in the day.

Atletico have been in outstanding form over the course of 2023, but especially at home. They have won their last 16 matches in all competitions at the Metropolitano, 14 of which have been in La Liga.

The latter run, which was achieved against Alaves two weeks ago, equalled the club’s greatest ever winning streak at home in La Liga, which was achieved back in 2012, also under the stewardship of head coach Diego Simeone. With a victory over Villarreal, this current group of players will hold the record outright, as per MD.

With the uncertainty surrounding Villarreal at the moment, with Pacheta having just been sacked, Atletico Madrid are firm favourites to continue their winning run. It now remains to be seen whether they can do so.