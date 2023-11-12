Aston Villa happy with on-loan Barcelona defender – but he is “very unlikely” to sign permanently

On the final day of the summer transfer window, Clement Lenglet joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal, with Barcelona resigned to the fact that they could not find a permanent buyer for the out of favour defender.

Lenglet had spent last season at Tottenham, so a return to the Premier League was an attractive option for him. However, he has yet to play a single league minute, with just four appearances in the Europa Conference League being the only times he has played for Aston Villa so far.

Despite this, Sport say that Villa officials are happy with Lenglet so far, although it is reported that a permanent transfer, which Barcelona are desperate for, is “very unlikely”, as they already have ex-Villarreal star Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings as left-sided centre-back options for next season.

Furthermore, Aston Villa do not want Barcelona to re-call Lenglet from his loan in January, as has been reported this week. The Catalans want him to play more in order to increase his market value, but for the moment, that doesn’t look like happening.