Antoine Griezmann and Diego Simeone drop Atletico Madrid extension hint

Antoine Griezmann is ready to extend his contract at Atletico Madrid beyond its expiry in 2026.

Griezmann is on the verge of breaking a 49-year club record before the end of 2023 after moving up to second place on the club’s all time goal scorer list with 169.

Only Luis Aragones, on 173, has scored more for the club, in a record which has remained in place since 1974.

Griezmann has openly admitted to his struggles in regaining the trust and love of the Atletico fans following his ill advised 2019 move to Barcelona.

After struggling to make an impact in Catalonia, Griezmann initially returned on loan to Atletico, before completing a permanent comeback in October 2022.

His goals and leadership have proved crucial for Atletico so far this season, with wounds continuing to heal between the France star and the supporters, and he could potentially end his career in Madrid.

Griezmann has previously hinted at a spell in the USA before he retires, with his current contract in Madrid running until 2026, as he turns 33 in March.

However, on the back of Diego Simeone signing a renewal at the club, Griezmann commented that he is ready to put pen to paper.

“He (Simeone) is the perfect coach for this club. Miguel Ángel Gil Marin knows it, he is very good. He now it’s my turn!” as per reports from Diario AS.

Simeone was also asked about Griezmann’s long term future at full time and the Argentinian is positive.

“Antoine has a present and a future here. I hope everything turns out well and he accompanies us in the years ahead.”