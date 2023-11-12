Antoine Griezmann hits Atletico Madrid goal milestone

Antoine Griezmann enjoyed a night of Atletico Madrid club history as they sealed a 3-1 win over Villarreal.

The French international has been sensational for Diego Simeone’s side since the start of the 2023/24 season with 12 goals scored across La Liga and Champions League action.

His sensational streak continued in the victory over Villarreal, with an assist for Axel Witsel’s equaliser, before popping up late on, to put the hosts 2-1 up in Madrid.

That goal increased his tally for the campaign, but it also has major significance in the Atletico record books, with the club confirming he is now on 169 goals for Los Rojiblancos, across his two spells with Simeone.

Only Luis Aragones (173) has scored more goals for Atletico Madrid than Antoine Griezmann 💫🇫🇷 https://t.co/cMiYwGjW4G — Football España (@footballespana_) November 12, 2023

He is now level with Adrian Escudero for goals scored in all competitions for Atletico with only Luis Aragones ahead of him, on 173.

Griezmann looks certain to break that record before the end of 2023 and he has two games in between an eye catching clash with Barcelona on December 3.

