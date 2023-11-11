Xavi Hernandez delighted with contribution of Barcelona star despite strong criticism from supporters

Due to their well-documented financial problems, Barcelona were unable to sign a big-money replacement for Sergio Busquets during the summer. Instead, they had to opt for Oriol Romeu, who arrived from Catalan rivals Girona.

It was a dream for Romeu, who had been in the La Masia academy, to return to Barcelona, although he has had a tough time of things since re-joining. Quarters of the media have criticised his performances, as have supporters. Despite this, his head coach continues to count of him.

MD say that Xavi Hernandez has been delighted with Romeu’s contribution since he arrived, and that he continues to be of paramount importance to Barcelona. He is highly regarded for his tactical discipline, his commitment to the team, his maturity and also professional contribution.

Despite this, Barcelona are expected to sign a new pivot next summer, most likely someone that will act as a long-term successor to Romeu, who has even been linked, in recent weeks, with returning to Girona.