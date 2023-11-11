Xavi Hernandez confirms Barcelona star will make return from injury after international break

Barcelona have been without Frenkie de Jong for six weeks, with the Dutch international having suffered an ankle injury against Celta Vigo in September. His absence has been very much felt by the Catalans, although it appears that he is edging towards a return.

De Jong has been on the cusp of making a comeback over the last two weeks, but poor sensations in his injured ankle has delayed his return. However, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s match with Alaves, has confirmed that the 26-year-old will return after the international break.

“Frenkie de Jong will be ready for Rayo Vallecano. Pedri is at 100% (for the Alaves match).”

The Pedri news is also excellent for Barcelona. The 20-year-old had been out for over two months before returning against Real Sociedad last weekend, and they will be desperate to have him up to speed as soon as possible.

Image via Javier Borrego/ Afp7/Europa Press