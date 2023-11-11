Xavi Hernandez confident of Barcelona bouncing back from disappointing spell

It has been a disappointing few weeks for Barcelona, who have lost two of their last three matches (vs Real Madrid in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League). Even in the match they did win during this run (1-0 vs Real Sociedad), they produced a very poor performance.

As such, there has been a fair bit of frustration at the club, and the international break probably comes at a good time. However, they take on Alaves at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys before then on Sunday, and head coach Xavi Hernandez has told the media in his press conference (via MD) that he believes his side can bounce back.

“I think it’s time to tweak things and come up with some variation. It’s time for the coach and the players to reunite. We must restore order. We played a bad game in Hamburg but the attitude has never been lacking. There’s a very healthy group, we’re a family and we’re on the right track. This team really wants to win.

“I think we trained well and have analysed the mistakes correctly. The calendar has been like this (international break next) and we knew that the players would leave with their national teams. It doesn’t change anything.”

Barcelona will go into the match as firm favourites, although a good performance will also be required to erase some of the doubt surrounding Xavi and his players.