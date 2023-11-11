(WATCH) Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo double act dismantles Valencia

Real Madrid could equal or beat their biggest La Liga winning margin of the season at home to rivals Valencia.

Despite heading into this crucial clash with a squad heavily impacted by injuries, Los Blancos have been ruthless on the night, with a 4-0 lead carved out just after the break for the home side.

Spanish international Dani Carvajal got the ball rolling for Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts in the opening minutes as he volleyed home from the edge of the box.

Dani Carvajal with the 🚀for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/IYSHY73X2q — Football España (@footballespana_) November 11, 2023

However, as Valencia found themselves unable to finish a string of chances, the hosts pounced before the break, as Vincius Junior bundled home a second goal.

HT: Real Madrid 2 Valencia 0 An improvised finish from Vini Jr has Los Blancos on course for a key win #RealMadridValencia pic.twitter.com/aOTgYjtEXf — Football España (@footballespana_) November 11, 2023

Los Che were still in the contest at the start of the second period, but they were quickly dismantled by Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

The former raced clear to curl home a brilliant finish before a defensive lapse from Valencia gifted Rodrygo a chance to fire home a fourth goal of the night.

Vinícius Júnior has his second! ✌️ This time it's a wonderful finish by the Real Madrid man to make it 3-0 ⚪🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/MfGNoZ08rX — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 11, 2023

Real Madrid’s biggest win so far in 2023/24 came via a 4-0 victory over Osasuna in October.

