Real Madrid Valencia

(WATCH) Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo double act dismantles Valencia

Real Madrid could equal or beat their biggest La Liga winning margin of the season at home to rivals Valencia.

Despite heading into this crucial clash with a squad heavily impacted by injuries, Los Blancos have been ruthless on the night, with a 4-0 lead carved out just after the break for the home side.

Spanish international Dani Carvajal got the ball rolling for Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts in the opening minutes as he volleyed home from the edge of the box.

However, as Valencia found themselves unable to finish a string of chances, the hosts pounced before the break, as Vincius Junior bundled home a second goal.

Los Che were still in the contest at the start of the second period, but they were quickly dismantled by Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

The former raced clear to curl home a brilliant finish before a defensive lapse from Valencia gifted Rodrygo a chance to fire home a fourth goal of the night.

Real Madrid’s biggest win so far in 2023/24 came via a 4-0 victory over Osasuna in October.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Dani Carvajal Rodrygo Goes Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News