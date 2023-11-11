(WATCH) Vinicius Junior doubles Real Madrid’s lead over Valencia

Real Madrid are on course to secure a key La Liga win at home to rivals Valencia.

Los Blancos are aiming to head into the November international break with a victory as the league title race continues to intensify this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad options have been limited for this game, with a growing list of injury problems, including the key absence of England star Jude Bellingham, but his rotated side have impressed in Madrid.

Veteran defender Dani Carvajal found himself in an unfamiliar attacking position in the opening minutes as the Spanish international volleyed the hosts in front.

Dani Carvajal with the 🚀for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/IYSHY73X2q — Football España (@footballespana_) November 11, 2023

The visitors reacted positively to falling behind, as former Real Madrid B team striker Hugo Duro was twice denied, before Real Madrid ruthlessly punished them before the break.

Rodrygo Goes’ pace out wide created the opportunity for Ancelotti’s charges and Vinicus Junior produced an improvised chested finish to make it 2-0 on the night.

HT: Real Madrid 2 Valencia 0 An improvised finish from Vini Jr has Los Blancos on course for a key win #RealMadridValencia pic.twitter.com/aOTgYjtEXf — Football España (@footballespana_) November 11, 2023

Images via Getty Images