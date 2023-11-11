WATCH: Dani Carvajal hammers Real Madrid ahead against Valencia

Real Madrid have enjoyed a dream start to their La Liga clash with rivals Valencia.

Los Blancos host Los Che in the Spanish capital in their final game before the incoming November international break.

Carlo Ancelotti’s options are limited for this game, with a string of injury issues, including the key absence of England star Jude Bellingham, as he looks to keep pace in the title race.

Ancelotti was forced to name a youthful substitutes bench for the home side, but one his veterans fired them in front after just three minutes, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

With Valencia enjoying a positive start in Madrid, right back Dani Carvajal found himself in an advanced position on the edge of the Valencia box, and the Spain international seized his chance to volley home.

Dani Carvajal with the 🚀for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/IYSHY73X2q — Football España (@footballespana_) November 11, 2023

If Real Madrid can secure a win on the night, they will close the title gap to two points, in behind league leaders Girona.

Images via Getty Images