Villarreal to appoint new manager during international break, talks at advanced stage

On Friday, Villarreal announced that Pacheta has been relieved of his duties as head coach, despite victory over Maccabi Haifa the previous evening. It means that the Groguets have sacked two managers so far this season, as Quique Setien was also dismissed back in September.

Marcelino Garcia Toral, who left Marseille earlier this season, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Pacheta, and Estadio Deportivo have reported that talks are ongoing between him and Villarreal. At this stage, discussions are believed to be advanced.

Marcelino previous managed Villarreal between 2013 and 2016, and he is prepared to return to the hotseat at the Ceramica. However, the report states that he will not do so before Sunday’s showdown with Atletico Madrid, which suggests that he will be officially appointed during the international break.

That would mean that Marcelino would take charge of his first Villarreal match in two weeks time, when they host Osasuna. That, in itself, will be a huge occasion for the Yellow Submarine.