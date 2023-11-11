Timeframe revealed for Jude Bellingham recovery, Real Madrid star ruled out of England duty

On Saturday, Real Madrid confirmed that Jude Bellingham is still suffering from the shoulder injury he suffered against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. As such, he has been ruled out of their match against Valencia.

The big question is how long Bellingham will be out of action for. The 20-year-old has been in world-beating form since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and has undoubtedly been Real Madrid’s talisman.

The good news for Real Madrid is that, according to Cope’s Arancha Rodriguez, Bellingham should be back for the match against Cadiz, their first after the international break. His recovery time has been set at two weeks, meaning that he would be available for the trip to Andalusia.

Bellingham se espera que esté dos semanas de baja. Se han enviado las pruebas a la Federación inglesa. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) November 11, 2023

Real Madrid have notified the English Football Association of Bellingham’s diagnosis, and should they accept it, it means that he will be withdrawn from international duty. This would be good for the club, as the last thing they want is for him to be playing with England whilst carrying an injury.