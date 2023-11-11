Spanish-born La Liga defender earns surprise call-up for Argentina

World Cup holders Argentina continue their bid to qualify for the 2026 instalment during the international break, and they face to titanic battles. Firstly, they host Uruguay (17/11), before travelling to take on arch-rivals Brazil a few days later.

La Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni has announced his latest squad, with Lionel Messi once again being the leading name. However, there is someone included that not many people outside of Argentina will be aware of, and that is Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo.

Maffeo, who was born in Spain but is eligible for Argentina through his mother, is one of three right-backs selected by Scaloni, with ex-Sevilla star Gonzalo Montiel and Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina being the others.

✅ Paulo Dybala returns

✅ Giovani Lo Celso returns

✅ Pablo Maffeo in the team

✅ Francisco Ortega in the team

🚫 Thiago Almada with the Argentina U23 team

🚫 Alejandro Garnacho not include

🚫 No Matías Soulé 🗣 What do you think of the Argentina team? 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZfUFZMEOmq — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 11, 2023

Barring any injuries, Maffeo is unlikely to feature in either match, but it will be an incredible experience for the 26-year-old. Mallorca will probably that this is the case anyway, as they will not want him to pick up an injury.