Rodrygo issues La Liga warning over Vinicius Junior partnership

Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior are ready to lead Real Madrid’s La Liga title challenge.

Ahead of the November international break, Los Blancos secured a dominant 5-1 home win over Valencia, with their Brazilian stars at the forefront.

Vinicius scored twice, either side of the break against Los Che, with Rodrygo finding the net twice late on in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius now has four league goals to his name so far this season, with Rodrygo on three, following a slow start to the campaign for the pair.

Jude Bellingham’s incredible form has eased the burden on Carlo Ancelotti’s Samba Boys with the veteran Italian coach previously insisting he is confident they can spearhead his attack this season.

Ancelotti’s prediction was backed up this weekend, and Rodrygo was in confident mood after his double, as the 22-year-old claimed they are ready to kick on before the end of 2023.

“We are back at our best, after not starting the season so well. We are the Rodrygo and Vini that the Real Madrid fans want to see. If the fans are happy we’re happy too!”

