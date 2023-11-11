Real Madrid approve re-naming of club’s training ground to Real Madrid City Florentino Perez

Real Madrid

The 2023 Real Madrid general assembly is currently underway, and on top of the usual points that will be discussed, there is a big vote set to take place involving the club’s senate.

Earlier this year, more than 1000 members called for Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex to be re-named in honour of Florentino Perez. Initially, the idea was rejected, but due to demand, it was placed on the docket to be voted on.

Real Madrid will officially announce the decision during the general assembly, but The Athletic have now reported that the decision has been approved by the club senate, meaning that Ciudad Deportiva de Florentino Perez (Florentino Perez Sports City) will now be the name of the training complex.

Since 2000, Perez has been in charge of Real Madrid for 20 of the last 23 years, and his commitment to the club is well-known. This commemoration is seen as a well-deserved reward for him.

