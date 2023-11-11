Real Betis Sevilla

Real Betis to be without veteran for El Gran Derbi clash with Sevilla following injury diagnosis

The first El Gran Derbi of the season takes place at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday evening, with Real Betis making the shirt trip across Seville to take on Sevilla.

It should be a brilliant occasion, and from a Betis perspective, they come into the match in good form having won their last five in a row in all competitions – Manuel Pellegrini’s side are unbeaten in 11, dating back to the 1-0 defeat to Rangers in the Europa League in September.

Those streaks were extended against Aris Limassol on Thursday, but unfortunately for Betis, Claudio Bravo suffered a hamstring injury during the match, which has now been confirmed by Los Verdiblancos.

Bravo is expected to miss the next three to fours with the injury, so he won’t play against Sevilla, not that he would have anyway given that Rui Silva was expected to be back in between the sticks for Real Betis. However, the Portuguese must now deputise in all competitions until the start of December at the earliest.

