Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Valencia: Jude Bellingham to start following shoulder injury, Andriy Lunin in goals

One of the big match-ups of MD13 takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening. Real Madrid play host to a rejuvenated Valencia, as they look to go into the international break at the top of the La Liga table.

Having rested several players during the Champions League victory over Braga on Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti is preparing to welcome back familiar faces for the match against Los Che. Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos are all expected to start, so say Marca, as is Jude Bellingham, who did not play against Braga due to a shoulder injury sustained against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga set to miss the next 2-3 weeks with injury, Andriy Lunin will deputise against Valencia, making his first La Liga appearance since August.

Ruben Baraja is expected to make just one change from the Valencia side that defeated Granada, and it is an enforced one. Selim Amallah is sidelined for the next month with an adductor injury, and Sergi Canos is in line to start in his place, as Los Che chase an unlikely victory in the Spanish capital.

It should be a very intriguing encounter on Saturday evening. Real Madrid are firm favourites, and are heavy expected to continue their impressive form. However, Valencia should not be counted out, and their young squad will have no fear against one of the best sides in world football.