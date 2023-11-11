Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Barcelona spell was career highlight

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up on his frustration at leaving Barcelona in 2022.

Aubameyang joined the Catalan giants as part of a shock the mid-season transfer after being frozen out at Arsenal in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Gunners eventually opted to cancel Aubameyang’s contract at the Emirates Stadium, to allow the Gabonese international to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

His switch to Spain immediately revived his stalling career, with an impressive 11 La Liga goals scored in the second half of the season, as Barcelona finished second in the table.

However, with Barcelona still struggling under the weight of financial issues ahead of the 2022/23 season, they sold him to Chelsea.

Aubameyang’s frequent switches has increased speculation over his willingness to remain committed to a team for a significant period of time but the 34-year-old claimed he wanted to stay at Barcelona and fulfil his contract until 2025.

“My time at Barcelona was the best six months of my career. I have never enjoyed playing football and going to training as much. I even went to train with the team on my days off. It was incredible”, as per reports from Diario AS.