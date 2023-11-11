Luis Enrique unhappy with PSG’s hat trick hero Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has issued a firm message over standards to star man Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe remains the leading light of Enrique’s PSG team this season despite the constant speculation over his long term future in Paris.

PSG confirmed their intention to sell the France captain ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, after rejecting a contract extension at the Parc des Princes, but he declined a switch to Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid remain heavily linked with a 2024 free transfer move for the 24-year-old despite rumours of frustration over contract talks with his representatives.

Mbappe netted a superb hat trick for PSG, in their 3-0 Ligue 1 win away Stade Reims, to keep the defending champions on top of the table.

However, despite increasing his season tally to 13 league goals, with a first hat trick of the season, Enrique insisted he wants more from Mbappe, particularly with crunch games against AS Monaco and Newcastle on the horizon this month.

“I’m not happy with Kylian Mbappe. I have nothing to say about his goals, but he can help the team in another ways”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“I will talk to him first, but they are private conversations. Kylian is one of the best players in the world, but we want him to do more.”