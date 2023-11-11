Luis de la Fuente’s Spain future in doubt due to ongoing uncertainty at Spanish Football Federation

After a difficult start, Luis de la Fuente has come into his own as Spain manager over the last few months. La Roja have already secured their place at next summer’s European Championships in Germany, and also won the UEFA Nations League.

De la Fuente will lead Spain at Euro 2024, but at this stage, that will be the final time he does so. His contract is up mid-tournament, and there are no plans for a renewal at the moment, although this has nothing to do with performances or results on the pitch.

Rather, Estadio Deportivo say that the ongoing uncertainty at the Spanish Football Federation means that, for now, de la Fuente’s future is not a priority. Luis Rubiales’ resignation threw the RFEF into turmoil, which they are still recovering from.

A new President should be appointed before Euro 2024, which should allow de la Fuente to be offered a new contract before the tournament. Based on his time as Spain manager so far, he deserves to have his tenure extended.