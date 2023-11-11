La Liga Round Up: Girona extend title lead and Real Sociedad returning to winning ways

Girona will head into the November international break as La Liga leaders after winning away at Rayo Vallecano.

Real Sociedad also returned to winning ways, at Almeria, in Saturday’s action, to move up to sixth.

Rayo Vallecano 1 Girona 2

Rayo enjoyed a superb start in Vallecas as Alvaro Garcia pounced on a Girona defensive error to fire the hosts in front.

However, Girona showed their calmness under pressure in the Spanish capital, as Artem Dovbyk curled home an equaliser, just before the break.

Rayo were frustrated after the restart, as the home side hit the woodwork twice in quick succession, before Savio reacted quickest inside the box, to stab home winner, after Dovbyk’s strike was saved.

Sávio scores for Girona! ⚽ The LALAGA table toppers take the lead at Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/NqB6AJ6RGt — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 11, 2023

Almeria 1 Real Sociedad 3

La Real were forced to be patient in their trip to Andalucia with all four goals on the day coming in the final 30 minutes.

Umar Sadiq was denied twice before the break before Mikel Oyarzabal gambled at a corner to volley the visitors in front.

Sergio Arribas’ close range finish levelled the tie shortly after but the Basque giants found a response in added time.

Carlo Fernandez smashed home from the penalty spot before Martin Zubimendi headed home the clincher in the final seconds.

Osasuna 1 Las Palmas 1

Osasuna were forced to settle for a draw at home to Las Palmas as both sides netted late on in Pamplona.

Las Palmas goal keeper Alvaro Valles produced a pair of incredible saves, either side of the interval, to keep the scores level.

Alberto Moleiro curled home a brilliant strike to put Las Palmas in front, against the run of play, but Ante Budimir quickly popped up to head home a deserved leveller for Osasuna.

What a hit! 😱 Alberto Moleiro with a fine strike from just outside of the box for Las Palmas 🟡 pic.twitter.com/hGYjvYyneS — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 11, 2023

Granada 1 Getafe 1

Struggling Granada remain inside the relegation zone but they secured a point at home to draw specialists Getafe.

Borja Mayoral got Getafe off to a perfect start as he prodded the hosts in front after just two minutes.

Despite their lack of form, Granada did rally before the break, as Gonzalo Villar bulleted home from close range, to eventually seal a draw.

Images via Getty Images