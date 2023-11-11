La Liga respond to Florentino Perez’s criticism

La Liga have formally reacted to controversial criticism levelled at the organisation from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Perez launched a fierce tirade against the Spanish top-flight’s governing body during the Real Madrid annual general assembly this month.

As part of his speech, Perez was firm in his comments against the La Liga leadership of president Javier Tebas, who he accused being overpaid, and in receipt of a pay increase.

The comments come as part of a long running dispute between Perez and Tebas with the latter a major critic of the former’s previous push to form a European Super League.

Escucho el discurso de Florentino Pérez, a parte de repetir año tras año lo mismo sobre los jóvenes, abonados tv… que demuestra que ni el ni su equipo gestor se entera de lo que está ocurriendo de verdad, añade mentiras gravisimas sobre Laliga, miente sobre la subida del… — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) November 11, 2023

Tebas claimed the remarks made by Perez are false and claimed Real Madrid’s lack of representation within La Liga officialdom is due to their lack of support with the delegates.

La Liga has intervened to largely support Tebas’ version of events, with an official statement labelling Perez’s speech as being ‘riddled with falsehoods and lacking foundation’, but they have not indicated a plan to take legal action against Perez at this stage.