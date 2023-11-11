Jude Bellingham ruled out of Valencia clash after failing to recover from shoulder problem

Real Madrid take on Valencia on Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, where they will hope to continue their excellent form with another injury. However, they will be without their main man for the match.

This is because, as per Cope, Bellingham has been ruled out after failing to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

🚨 INFORMA @AranchaMOBILE 🚑 A Jude Bellingham se le ha diagnosticado un cuadro de inestabilidad anterior del hombro izquierdo ❌ Es baja para el partido ante el Valencia 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/EK6nhF1eHt — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 11, 2023

Bellingham dislocated his shoulder against Rayo, although the issue was not believed to be overly serious. He didn’t feature against Braga midweek as a precaution, although it now looks to be that the problem is more serious that first feared.

Real Madrid will most likely do further tests to determine whether Bellingham can be released for international duty with England. The last thing they will want is for the 20-year-old to be playing with an underlying injury, and the expectation is that severe caution will be taken over the situation.