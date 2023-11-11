Real Madrid

Javier Tebas accuses Florentino Perez of “very serious lies” in Real Madrid assembly speech

On Saturday, Real Madrid began their annual general assembly. President Florentino Perez starting the ceremony by discussing various topics, one of which was La Liga, whom he slammed in a scathing speech.

Perez also took aim at Javier Tebas, whom he has been on poor terms with for some time now. Within hours of the speech, Tebas has issued his response, accusing Perez of “very serious lies” during his speech.

“I have listened to Florentino Perez’s speech. Apart from repeating the same thing year after year about young people, TV subscribers… which shows that neither he nor his management team is aware of what is really happening, he adds very serious lies about La Liga. He lies about the increase in the president’s salary – no increase – he lies about the transparency of La Liga, he lies about the expropriation of TV rights.

“The only thing that reflects his increasingly unbridled “messianism”, where he wants everything to revolve around what he “thinks”. La Liga is a democratic organisation where the vote is secret, and if Real Madrid are not elected to the delegate commission it will be because he does not have the necessary support.”

It’s no surprise that Tebas and Perez have butted heads once again, and it now remains to be seen whether the Real Madrid President issues a response.

