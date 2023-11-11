Florentino Perez pays tribute to Jude Bellingham and Karim Benzema during Real Madrid general assembly

On Saturday, Real Madrid’s annual general assembly got underway. It opened with an impassioned speech from President Florentino Perez, who addressed several topics during his monologue.

Perez spoke on Karim Benzema, who left Real Madrid during the summer after a 14-year stay. He took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Frenchman (via Marca), who is currently at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

“I want to say goodbye to one of Real Madrid’s greatest legends, Karim Benzema. Real Madrid fans will never forget your football. He is a player who has written a wonderful era at our club. He is a unique and unrepeatable player. Thank you Karim Benzema.”

Perez also spoke on Jude Bellingham, undoubtedly Real Madrid’s most decisive player at the moment. He admitted that he expects big things from the 20-year-old Englishman.

“We have a squad that has been the product of planning for years. The mix of experience and youth gives us enthusiasm and hope to face successes. As a result of this, we have incorporated Jude Bellingham, who at only 20 years of age, is already one of the best players in the world, and a leader of the English national team. He is destined to mark an era and to be a legend of Real Madrid.”

Not many will argue with Perez’s assessment of Benzema or Bellingham, and Real Madrid will hope that the latter can have a profound effect on the club for many years to come.