Florentino Perez issues damning assessment of VAR – “We don’t see the complete image”

Real Madrid’s annual general assembly got underway on Saturday morning with a monologue from President Florentino Perez, who discussed a wide range of topics during the speech. This included former and current players, and also the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

It’s safe to say that VAR is a controversial topic across football, not just in La Liga. There are many that have called for the technology to be scrapped, and Perez appeared to suggest that he is against VAR being used when he discussed it, as per Marca.

“Nobody knows well who draws the lines of VAR. This is what we don’t see and this is what is generating more doubts in refereeing. We don’t see the complete image. It is a constant in all games and it is generating more doubts about Spanish arbitration.”

For now, VAR is here to stay, although it appears that Real Madrid wouldn’t mind it being binned in the future, unless changes are made.